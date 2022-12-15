Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,574. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

