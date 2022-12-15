Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Performance
Shares of FENG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.