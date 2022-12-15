Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Performance

PEV remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,803. Phoenix Motor has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

