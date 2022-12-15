PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $42.57. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

