Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($242.11) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($208.42) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

EPA:RI traded up €0.55 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €189.00 ($198.95). The stock had a trading volume of 411,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($143.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €183.71.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

