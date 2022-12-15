Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 327 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.82. 52,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,786. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

