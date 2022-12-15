Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,760,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $142,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 33.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 24.9% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 126,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 207.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

