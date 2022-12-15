Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 2,238 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

FAN traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.57.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.