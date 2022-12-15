Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 196,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.