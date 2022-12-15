Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.61. 136,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

