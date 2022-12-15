Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 62 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $696.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,898. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

