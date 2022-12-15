Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,400 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 961,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perion Network by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Perion Network Trading Down 0.6 %

Perion Network Company Profile

Shares of PERI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 322,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,533. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

