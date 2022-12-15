PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

