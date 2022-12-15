Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 171 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $360.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.02 and its 200-day moving average is $329.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

