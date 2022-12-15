Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Intel stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.