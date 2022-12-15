Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 47,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 250.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 279,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.