Peoples Financial Services CORP. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $154.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

