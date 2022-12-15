PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.47.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.63 on Monday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.