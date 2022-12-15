Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %
Paychex stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.