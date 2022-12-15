PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,782.56

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $483.40 million and $1.09 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,782.56 or 0.10081194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.93 or 0.05044278 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00498296 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,220.49 or 0.29524280 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.