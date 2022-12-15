Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $946.40 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001093 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012206 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
