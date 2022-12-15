Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

