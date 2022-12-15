Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in November

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,000 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 987.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Parkland has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.