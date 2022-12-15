Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in November

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,173,000 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 1,159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 987.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Parkland Price Performance
OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344. Parkland has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.