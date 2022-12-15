ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.23. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 37,134 shares changing hands.
ParkerVision Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
ParkerVision Company Profile
ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
