Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Shares of PH traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average is $274.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

