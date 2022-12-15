Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Down 8.2%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 20.15 and last traded at 20.15. Approximately 626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.96.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.44 and a 200 day moving average of 25.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of 6.92 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,701,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,074,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

