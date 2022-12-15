Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

PANW opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -324.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

