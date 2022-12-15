PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

PAID Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

PAID Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.