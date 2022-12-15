Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 906 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000.

