P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKFKF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

