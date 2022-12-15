P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BKFKF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P/F Bakkafrost (BKFKF)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.