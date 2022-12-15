Ownership Capital B.V. Has $164.58 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 3.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 0.64% of Veeva Systems worth $164,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 77,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,528.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.21. 15,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.50. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $266.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,640 shares of company stock worth $30,729,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

