Ownership Capital B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309,950 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 6.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.68% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $345,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.3 %

EW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. 47,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,882. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $9,050,552. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

