Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $31,097.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CFO Anna Brunelle sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $31,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,323,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anna Brunelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Anna Brunelle sold 3,108 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $3,822.84.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Citigroup downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.