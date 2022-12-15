Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 817,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Otonomy Price Performance

OTIC stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,989. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otonomy Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

