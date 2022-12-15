Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 83.4% in November

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $721.17.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.60. 83,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

