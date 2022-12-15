Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,451. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average of $230.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

