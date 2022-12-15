Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.8% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

