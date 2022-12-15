Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.75

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $5.40. Origin Materials shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 1,208,790 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $762.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,789.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $570,478 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 282,641 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.