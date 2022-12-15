Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 132.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
