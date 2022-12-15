Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Orange Price Performance
Orange stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Orange has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71.
Orange Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,709 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
