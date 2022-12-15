Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 732,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Orange has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,709 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

