Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Societe Generale to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,525. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.