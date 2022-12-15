Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.47. 90,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,157. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.