OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 4.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 30,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,770,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,259,224.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,250 in the last ninety days. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

