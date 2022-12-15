OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.17 on Friday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

