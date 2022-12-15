Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 56.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 949,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,244,000 after acquiring an additional 341,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 224.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO opened at $75.75 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

