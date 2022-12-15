OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OnTheMarket Price Performance

OnTheMarket stock remained flat at GBX 72 ($0.88) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.24.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of OnTheMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £22,750 ($27,910.69).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.