OmniaVerse One Day Trading Volume Tops $251,020.51 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $251,020.51 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.00 or 0.05064960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00503594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.85 or 0.29838210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

