Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.37. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 94,884 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 650,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.