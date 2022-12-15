Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $23.26

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $22.37. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.