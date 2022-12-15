OKB Price Tops $22.80 on Major Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 15th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $17.30 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $22.80 or 0.00130712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $883.00 or 0.05064960 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00503594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.85 or 0.29838210 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

